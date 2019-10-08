Driver injured and fuel spills from semi truck crash near Festus, Mo

FESTUS, Mo. — A semi tractor-trailer has overturned on Highway 67 south at Highway CC. The Missouri Highway Patrol says the driver has been injured in this accident.

The semi was traveling north on Highway 67 near Highway CC. The truck blew a tire. That caused it to overturn in the median. The man driving the truck has serious injuries and was taken by helicopter to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has been called to the scene to help contain fuel spilling from the truck.

Troopers are trying to get traffic by on the sholders of the highway.

A reporter is still working on gathering details on this story. The latest update will be posted here as more information comes into our newsroom.