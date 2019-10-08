Eureka firefighters respond to small fire at Busen Quarry

EUREKA, Mo. – First responders from two fire districts were dispatched Tuesday evening to put out a blaze at a local quarry.

The fire happened at Busen Quarry on Bussen Quarry Road, near Interstate 44 and the Meramec River.

The fire was located inside an asphalt elevator.

Members of the Eureka Fire Protection District and High Ridge Fire District were able to contain the blaze in short order.

No injuries were reported.

