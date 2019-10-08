× Former Missouri jail guards convicted of beating inmate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two former guards at a Kansas City jail have been convicted of assaulting a handcuffed inmate and violating his rights.

A federal grand jury on Friday found 29-year-old Travis Hewitt and 38-year-old Terrance Dooley, Jr. guilty of violating the prisoner’s constitutional protection against unreasonable force. They face up to 20 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say the Jackson County Detention Center guards handcuffed the drunken inmate and beat him in 2015 in a cell out of sight of surveillance cameras. Two other guards also have pleaded guilty to participating in the assault.

Doctors found that the inmate had broken ribs, a punctured lung, and bruises on his face. He settled a lawsuit for $437,500 in a case that drew attention to problems at the jail and included an FBI investigation.