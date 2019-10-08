Gov. Parson discuss meeting with Mayor Krewson on St. Louis crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - You Paid For It investigator Elliott Davis caught up with Governor Mike Parson leaving Mayor Lyda Krewson's Office after a meeting on the city's high crime.

The governor did stop to answer Elliott's questions, saying the meeting was to make sure both he and the mayor were on the same page.

Parson is sending in about 25 state troopers to help with law enforcement and also funds for victim's services.

The governor told Elliott they also needed more job training and the like but he was noncommittal about sending in more funds to pay for those programs.

Elliott asked the governor about the new anti-crime program Cure Violence that the city agreed to spend between $5 million and $8 million on. The governor said everyone just has the be sure any such program actually puts a dent in crime.