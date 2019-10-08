Gov. Parson to speak at American Association of State Highway and Transportation meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Governor Mike Parson is headed to St. Louis Tuesday to speak at the annual meeting for the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

The AASHTO Annual Meeting is one of the industry’s most important gathering of transportation, government and commercial organizations. The Annual Meeting offers transportation executives the opportunity to network and share the latest in industry policies and innovation

US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao will also be in attendance and announce a major initiative to support transportation needs in rural areas. The meeting will focus on a range of issues, including transportation policy, infrastructure funding, and autonomous vehicles.