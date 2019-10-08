Help name 20 newly discovered moons of Saturn

Astronomers find 20 new moons orbiting Saturn and you can help name them. With the new 20 moons, Saturn now has 82 moons more than any other planet in the solar system. Jupiter has to trialing behind with 79.

The Carnegie Institution for Science naming contest runs from October 7 until December 9. The rules are the moons must be named after giants from Norse, Gallic or Inuit Mythology.