Money Saver: Hot deal on a healthier way to fry your foods

ST. LOUIS – A hot deal on a healthier way to fry your foods!

Check out this Cooks 2.5 liter Air Fryer, it drops in price from $100 dollars to $44.99 with using a coupon code at Jcpenney Online.

Save even more, by mailing in a rebate form to get a $20 visa gift card, bringing your total down to $24.99.

You will need to download the rebate form, it works at any retailer that takes a debit card.

Spend $99 to avoid shipping or have it sent to your local store for free

Pick-up if you spend $25 dollars.

coupon code: trends36

Get rebate form here:

