× Police search area fo wanted Alton man missing since September

BRIGHTON, Ill. – Police were searching for an Alton man wanted for kidnapping and domestic battery charges Monday night. Cody Eberlin, 33, disappeared last month on foot into a wooded area. He forced his wife to come with him. Alexis Eberlin found safe the next day.

A Facebook post from the Brighton Police Department says that they don’t know if he was armed at the time of the search. Dogs and several other police departments were involved in the search Monday night. They believe that he has left the area.

Cody is currently wanted by the Alton Police Department for Domestic Battery and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for Resisting a Peace Officer.

Alton Police Officers initially were called to Wood River Township Park on Sunday, Sept. 29 to investigate a report of a domestic battery in progress. They last saw Cody Eberlin forcing his wife into a wooded area.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office has Cody Eberlin with kidnapping, and domestic battery His bond is set at $103,000.

Anyone who spots Cody Eberlin should call 911 or the Brighton Police Department at 618-372-4207.