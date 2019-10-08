St. Louis Fire Department to host 3rd Annual Fire Prevention Week Safety Festival

ST. LOUIS - It`s National Fire Prevention Week and this year's theme is "Not Every Hero Wears a Cape Plan and Practice Your Escape". Home escape planning and practice ensure that everyone knows what to do in a fire and is prepared to escape quickly and safely.

According to the National Fire Prevention Association, public fire departments responded to more 1.3 million fires last year. A house fire happens every 88 seconds in the U.S. and 77% of fire fatalities happen inside the home.

Chief Dennis Jenkerson joined FOX 2 with more information about smoke alarms and this year`s National Fire Prevention Week campaign.

