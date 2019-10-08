The Magic House is celebrating its 40th Birthday and inviting the entire family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, Mo. - For 40 years, The Magic House has sparked the imaginations and inspired the learning of 15 million visitors. From a small Victorian house to a 55,000-square-foot educational landmark to a new satellite location in the City of St. Louis, The Magic House has grown and evolved to keep pace with the needs of the children.

Visitors are invited to celebrate the Museum`s 40 years with a birthday celebration on Sunday, October 13 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. Families can enjoy a number of festivities including face painting, a juggling performance, birthday photo booth and more!

The celebration is free with Museum admission of $12 per person over the age of 1 and will take place at The Magic House`s original Kirkwood location.