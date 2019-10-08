TKO: Have Cards Satisfied Fans?

The Cardinals made it back to October.  Fans were anxious to see playoff baseball once again.   So now that they've made it to a Game 5 in what has been an entertaining NLDS, is that considered a success no matter what happens in Wednesday's Game 5?  It's the subject of the latest TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion).

