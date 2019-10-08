ST. LOUIS - Personal trainer, Mike Wayne tells you the foods that will heal your joints after an injury. Learn more at trainwithmikewayne.io
Train with Mike Wayne: Foods that heal
-
Train with Mike Wayne: Making healthy snack choices for your kids
-
Foods That give you more Energy at Work & School
-
Train with Mike Wayne: Ways to soothe workout soreness
-
Train with Mike Wayne – What it means to grow with strength
-
Train with Mike Wayne – How to activate muscles to grow
-
-
How to stretch to relieve stress
-
Mike Wayne shows us how to get a great workout with no equipment
-
Trainer Mike Wayne discusses the importance of hydration for flexibility
-
Why your muscles ache after exercise
-
The benefits detoxing can have for losing weight
-
-
Benefits of HIIT training with Mike Wayne
-
Train with Mike Wayne: Be mindful of inhaling, exhaling while training
-
Train with Mike Wayne: Reaching a weight loss plateau