Alton Memorial Hospital to host service honoring domestic violence victims

ALTON, Ill. – To shed light on domestic violence and remember the victims and their families, Alton Memorial Hospital is serving as host for a special memorial service from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 9 in the Alton Memorial Hospital’s Healing Garden.

The service will honor six victims in Madison County who died in domestic violence incidents in the past year.

The service is open to the public.