ST.LOUIS -Investing is a financial requirement for achieving financial independence, but it can be overwhelming to those that don't know how to just get started.

Erin Lowry, author of Broke Millennial Takes On Investing: A Beginner`s Guide to Leveling Up Your Money, is about to shake up the misconception that investing is just for the wealthy. Lowry discusses the importance of investing money as well as ways to affordably invest.