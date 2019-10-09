× Birthday memorial for missing, murdered Christian Ferguson

PINE LAWN, Mo. -A memorial has been set up Pine Lawn for the would-be 26-year-old Christian Ferguson. Christian went missing 16 years ago.

On June 11, Dawan Ferguson Christians’ father left his home in Pine Lawn with Christian, and Christian was never seen again. Police later found the vehicle but there was no sign of Christian.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Thursday charged 46-year-old Ferguson with first-degree murder. According to court documents, Dawan Ferguson killed his son by basically not giving him what he needed to survive.

Christian had a genetic disorder that required that he receive proper nutrition and medication. Ferguson is jailed without bail and doesn’t have a listed attorney.

Since Christian’s disappearance, Christian’s mother, Theda Wilson founded Looking For An Angel, Inc. She serves as the organization’s president. She has set up a memorial in Pine Lawn Wednesday, Oct. 9 to remember her beloved son on his would-be 26th birthday.

Flowers, balloons, teddy bears, angels, may be dropped off at any time.