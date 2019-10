Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Breast cancer doesn’t just affect women. Thousands of men are diagnosed with the disease in the US every year. October is Breast Cancer Awareness both men and women join in the fight with the American Cancer Society.

Joe Kerry along with Stephanie discuss Real Men Wear Pick Day campaign October 10.

Making Strides Against Cancer

Saturday, Oct. 26th

Upper Muny Parking Lot in Forest Park

8:30am - registration

9:30am -walk begins

makingstriedeswalk.org/stlouismo