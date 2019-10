Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS, Mo. - Fans celebrated a Cardinals win on Wednesday night against the Atlanta Braves, making the Cardinals the NLDS Champions.

Fans who were celebrating at Ball Park Village downtown lined up to be some of the first to purchase NLDS Championship t-shirts and hats at the Majestic store.

The t-shirts and hats will be available for purchase starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday at the stadium.