× Cardinals Ready for Decisive Game 5 with Braves

The Cardinals were back in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday, October 8 conducting a workout at Suntrust Park. They will meet the Braves there Wednesday for the decisive Game 5 of their National League Division Series.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 2 Sports reporter Charlie Marlow is with the Redbirds in Georgia and has the club's thoughts on the all-import final game of this series.

Jack Flaherty, the Cardinals ace pitcher all season will start Game 5.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 2 Sports reporter Charlie Marlow caught up with Flaherty and got his thoughts on pitching in the big game.

First pitch of Game 5 will be at 4:02 PM in Atlanta on Wednesday, October 9.