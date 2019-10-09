Cardinals break postseason record for most runs in first inning during NLDS Game 5

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Cardinals broke a postseason record for most runs scored in the first inning. They scored 10 runs in the first inning of Game 5 of the NLDS.

Every player in the team’s lineup has scored a run.

After a nail-biting end to Game 4 on Monday, the Cardinals traveled to Atlanta and are ready to take on the Braves for Game 5. This win will determine which team lives to see another day in the National League Division Series. Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt discussed tonight’s matchup with the press earlier today.

“Did you sleep last night?” a reporter jokingly asked Shildt during the press conference. “Like a baby. How’d you sleep?” he responded with a slight chuckle.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 4-3 extra-inning home win against the Braves. Both teams have made slight starting lineup changes going into today’s game, but Shildt is confident in the hard work and preparation his players and coaching staff have put in leading into today’s matchup.

“We’re in this series pretty deep, right? So I don’t think we are going to get a ton of surprises. We trust our preparation. It allows us to stay calm and just play the game,” said Cardinals manager Mike Shildt.

Mike Flaherty will be replacing Dakota Hudson on the mound to start the game. While this may raise some red flags for fans, Shidlt feels “comfortable with the switch.” He notes that the starters have put in the time, energy, and effort needed to put this team in a really good spot. The Cardinals staff has been very intentional about doing what is best for the players throughout the season to prepare them for this moment. Shildt feels this has allowed the team flexibility to mix up their lineup with no concern. The Braves have made a slight lineup change as well with Mike Foltynewicz starting over pitcher Dallas Keuchel.

“It’s a player’s game. The staff does their job, but I will say this. We have as a prepared and dedicated staff as I believe you can have. They are very dedicated to making sure our players and [staff] show up with no stone unturned. It’s a big reason why we’ve been able to compete as well as we’ve been able to compete. Again, credit to all the players. They are the ones who take the information and execute it. When the game starts, there is nothing we are really going to miss or be surprised about which is why I can sleep at night,” Shildt said.

We all hope the Cardinals play as confidently as they feel. Game 5 starts at 4:02 p.m.