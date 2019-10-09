Cards Blast Braves, Then Celebrate

Posted 11:14 pm, October 9, 2019, by

The Cardinals rocked the Braves 13-1 to advance to the NLCS.  FOX-2's Charlie Marlow was in Atlanta to witness the historic 1st inning outburst and takes us inside the winning clubhouse.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.