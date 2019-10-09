× Domino’s to deliver pizza, smoke alarms in Ballwin

BALLWIN, Mo. – Attention pizza lovers, your next Domino’s order could be life-saving.

Ballwin Domino’s and the National Fire Protection Agency have teamed up with West County EMS and Fire to promote fire safety during Fire Prevention Week.

On Oct. 9 from 5:00 -7:30 p.m anyone who orders a Domino’s Pizza may be randomly selected and surprised at the door when their pizza arrives aboard a fire engine. If the smoke alarms in the home are working, the pizza is free. If the smoke alarms are not working, the firefighters will install fully-functioning alarms or replace the batteries.