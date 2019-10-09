Domino’s to deliver pizza, smoke alarms in Ballwin

Posted 5:21 am, October 9, 2019, by

BALLWIN, Mo.  – Attention pizza lovers, your next Domino’s  order could be life-saving.

Ballwin Domino’s and the National Fire Protection Agency have teamed up with West County EMS and Fire to promote fire safety during Fire Prevention Week.

On Oct. 9 from 5:00 -7:30 p.m anyone who orders a Domino’s Pizza may be randomly selected and surprised at the door when their pizza arrives aboard a fire engine. If the smoke alarms in the home are working, the pizza is free. If the smoke alarms are not working, the firefighters will install fully-functioning alarms or replace the batteries.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.