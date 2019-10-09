Family, friends hold birthday vigil for murdered child Christian Ferguson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PINE LAWN, Mo. – A missing child who’s been presumed dead would have turned 26 Wednesday.

Christian Ferguson disappeared 16 years ago. His father was charged with his murder last week. The memorial was held in Pine Lawn at a spot where Christian was last seen. His mother, Theda Person, has been feeling a wide range of emotions on her son’s birthday. She honored Christian on Wednesday.

“I’m happy, I’m ecstatic, I’m sad,” she said. “I was just crying right here when you called when I was crying.”

Christian suffered a serious medical condition that required a special diet and medication. Family members knew this. Court documents indicate the boy’s father, 46-year-old Dawan Ferguson, failed to feed and medicate Christian correctly and that led to the child’s death.

Although Theda Person did not get any assurance from the prosecutor that they found new evidence in the case, she’s confident Christian’s father will be convicted.

“My gut feeling is they will definitely get a conviction,” she said. “I feel God has prepared me for a conviction. I had no idea I would wait this long to get right here.”

In the meantime, she continues to promote the website she founded called Looking for an Angel to support families of missing loved ones and to help families through the missing person process.

On this special day, family and friends were sending Theda bouquets of flowers to celebrate Christian’s birthday. Her husband had a cake made.

She believes Christian was let down by the system. She hopes people will learn a lesson from his short life, to advocate for children, especially if they have disabilities, to be good to each other.

“Just treat people the way you want to be treated. It’s as simple as that,” she said.