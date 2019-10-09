ST. LOUIS, Mo. — In just four years the use of e-cigarettes by teenagers has grown by nearly 50 percent. The Mayo Clinic just finished the first study about the effects of vaping on the lungs. Dr. Karen Swanson discusses their findings. She says that people should never inhale anything but air into their lungs. The study concludes that vaping-associated lung injury may be caused by toxic chemical fumes.
Mayo Clinic: Vaping-associated lung injury may be caused by toxic chemical fumes
-
More than 120 cases of lung disease in 15 states could be linked to vaping
-
Metro East school district to begin ticketing students for vaping
-
Vaping lung injuries now surpass 800 cases nationwide, CDC says
-
8 Wisconsin teens hospitalized with severe lung damage due to vaping, doctors suspect
-
Some have started vape stockpiling in the US as a federal ban looms
-
-
8 Wisconsin teens hospitalized with seriously damaged lungs after vaping, officials say
-
Vaping businesses react to Walmart’s decision to stop selling e-cigarettes
-
Wisconsin man ran a drug ring that filled up to 5,000 bootleg vaping cartridges per day, police say
-
Missouri records first vaping-related death
-
8 Wisconsin teens hospitalized with severe lung damage due to vaping, doctors suspect
-
-
Walmart to stop selling e-cigarettes as deaths tied to vaping grow
-
The city of Milwaukee is urging people to stop vaping
-
First death in US from lung illness linked to vaping reported in Illinois