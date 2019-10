× Money Saver: Get discount sports apparel, fan gear, sports merchandise

ST. LOUIS – Get ready to cheer on the blues and cardinals or your favorite team.

Until 11:00 p.m. Oct. 9, get up to 60-percent off on team gear at Fans Edge online. Choose from MLB, NHL, NFL, NBA or NCAA. Check out newly reduced apparel, hats, shirts and more.

You will need to use a coupon code to get these savings.

Standard shipping adds $4.95.