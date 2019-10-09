× National League Championship start times announced for games 1 and 2

ST. LOUIS, MO- Now that we know that the Cardinals have reached the National League Championship series, here’s what we know about the schedule.

Game 1: Friday 10/11 @ 7:08 pm CST.

Game 2: Saturday 10/12 @ 3:08pm CST.

Game 3: Monday 10/14 Time TBD

Game 4 Tuesday 10/15 Time TBD

Game 5 Wednesday 10/16 Time TBD (if necessary)

Game 6 Friday 10/18 Time TBD (if necessary)

Game 7 Saturday 10/19 Time TBD (if necessary)

The Cardinals now wait to find out their opponent. If the Washington Nationals defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday night to close out the other National League Division Series, the Cardinals would have home field advantage and would host Games 1 and 2 and Games 6 and 7 if necessary. If the Dodgers win, then the Cardinals will open the series in Los Angeles and host Games 3-5 (if necessary).