Naturalist and Author Paul Rosolie talks relationships between humans and nature

Posted 9:34 am, October 9, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS - Paul Rosalie is an author, a naturalist and an award-winning wildlife filmmaker. As an author, Paul’s mission is to explore the relationship between humans and nature, wild animals, and our vanishing wild places.

Rosalie joined FOX 2 to discuss his appearance at The Living World at the St. Louis Zoo Wednesday, October 9 to talk about Jungle Giants- Protecting Endangered Species in the Wildest Places on Earth.

 

Paul Rosolie To Take About Jungle Giants
St. Louis Zoo Anheuser Busch Theater
"The Living World"
7:00 - 8:30PM
(314) 537-7889

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.