Naturalist and Author Paul Rosolie talks relationships between humans and nature

ST. LOUIS - Paul Rosalie is an author, a naturalist and an award-winning wildlife filmmaker. As an author, Paul’s mission is to explore the relationship between humans and nature, wild animals, and our vanishing wild places.

Rosalie joined FOX 2 to discuss his appearance at The Living World at the St. Louis Zoo Wednesday, October 9 to talk about Jungle Giants- Protecting Endangered Species in the Wildest Places on Earth.

Paul Rosolie To Take About Jungle Giants

St. Louis Zoo Anheuser Busch Theater

"The Living World"

7:00 - 8:30PM

(314) 537-7889