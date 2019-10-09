Parents charged in separate cases after infant children die of fentanyl overdose

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged two adults in separate cases after their infant children died of fentanyl overdose.

DeMarco Washington, 32, was charged with one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, Washington was in the care of his 11-month-old daughter when the child died.

The child was found unresponsive in a bedroom at Washington’s home on the morning of February 18, 2019. Toxicology analysis determined the child died of acute fentanyl and acute fentanyl intoxication.

Prosecutors allege Washington told police he’d taken fentanyl while caring for his daughter and that he’d lost a capsule in the bedroom where the child had died.

In the other incident, prosecutors charged 20-year-old Taylor Baumer with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He’s been jailed on a $25,000 bond.

On August 15, county police were called to the 1000 block of Adworth Drive for a report of a sick individual. They found a 9-month-old who was not breathing. The infant was rushed to a local where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities determined the child died as a result of heroin and fentanyl intoxication.

Prosecutors said Baumer admitted to bringing heroin and fentanyl into the home and taking the drugs at the residence.