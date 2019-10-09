× St. Charles County prosecutor offers public apology to ex-girlfriend following complaint

St. Charles County Attorney Tim Lohmar is apologizing for his conduct, according to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Lohmar is currently under investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol after a harassment complaint from St. Charles County Judge Erin Burlison. The complaint involved alleged unwelcomed visits to the judge’s home.

“I sincerely apologize to Judge Erin Burlison for my conduct…I acknowledge that my actions were irresponsible, and I am taking necessary steps for self-improvement. I am truly sorry to have caused pain to Ms. Burlison, her family, and others who may have been affected.”

The highway patrol investigation began after the O’Fallon Police Department reached out to the Missouri attorney general for an independent inquiry.