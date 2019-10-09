TKO: Mike Shannon Was Right

Posted 11:06 pm, October 9, 2019, by

Mike Shannon always says the reason he loves going to the ballpark is because you might just see something you've never seen.  The Cardinals legend has told me that many times.  Game 5 of the NLDS the latest example as the Cardinals scored an historic 10 runs in the first inning.  The latest TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion) is all about the players as we go inside the Cards clubhouse.

