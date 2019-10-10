Authorities say man killed while working on truck

Posted 8:23 am, October 10, 2019, by
DUBUQUE, Iowa – Authorities say a man has been killed while working on a dump truck south of Dubuque.

The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and medics sent to a rural property around 7 p.m. Wednesday found the 61-year-old man pinned between the truck’s dump box and the truck body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

Authorities say it appears he’d been cutting metal on the truck frame when the dump box came down on him.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.