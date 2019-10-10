Cardinals fever on the eve of NLCS Game 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – There’s no cure for Cardinals fever and postseason success only makes it spread faster.

There are some changes during the playoffs around Busch Stadium fans need to now. If you like to arrive early for the game, you can get inside even earlier than usual. The gates here open two and a half hours before game time. Also, a hand stamp and a ticket only allow fans to leave the stadium for the first 90 minutes after the first pitch. After that, if you leave, you’re out for good.

The Cardinals don’t want folks to get ripped off by purchasing counterfeit tickets. One official said if you buy from the team or Stub Hub, the tickets are guaranteed.

Matt Gifford, the vice president of stadium operations, remembered when a father and young son bought World Series tickets off the street.

“They thought they got a great deal. What they got – they got taken advantage of. It was a horrible feeling,” he said. “I could see in the father’s eyes. They thought they were coming to the game and they just couldn’t get in and we don’t want that to happen to anyone.”

Folks are excited about Red October. Players immediately donned special shirts and began celebrating after Wednesday night’s win in Atlanta. And now those same types of shirts are for sale at places like Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Cardinal Fan Joe Feldhaus said, “I’m definitely going to get one. It’s one of many for a collection we already have,” said Cardinals fan Joe Feldhaus.

You can also purchase rally towels or wait until Friday’s game and get one free, the first 40,000 fans through the gates will receive one thanks to Ameren.

“I like them. I’m going to wait until the World Series, though; when they win it, of course,” said fan Luke Harashe.

Singer Charles Glenn will also perform the national anthem before the game.

Businesses are also getting in the mood. Federhofer’s Bakery is selling Cardinal cookies and each win will only increase the demand.

“They’re selling quick and especially after last night’s win,” said Amanda Urwin, an assistant manager at the bakery. “More people are wanting them.”