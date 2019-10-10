Cooler weather coming after Thursday’s scattered showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Expect scattered showers through the day out ahead of that cold front. You’ll want the umbrella handy.

Temperatures still start out a bit warmer this morning, near 60, and rise to near 80 for some this afternoon.

A cold front approaches tonight. This sparks late evening and overnight storms with more rain likely for the commute again tomorrow.

Tomorrow morning temperatures are near 60 degrees, but we will likely see falling afternoon temperatures. It will be chilly for Friday night football. We look at better chances of dry time Friday evening, but at 7:00 pm temps fall towards the upper 40s.

Expect cooler than normal temperatures this weekend, with some frost in areas possible. Plenty of sunshine Saturday and Sunday.

