Is this your turd?’: Missouri city’s cleanup flags dog poop
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Officials in a southwest Missouri city are planting small flags in piles of abandoned dog poop as part of a campaign to get residents to clean up after their pets downtown.
The city said it picks up nearly 25 pounds of poop a week from downtown parks and parking lots, with the work costing $7,500 annually.
The Police Department in Springfield, Missouri, posted photos of the flags in use on its Facebook page Wednesday.
The flags contain messages such as, “Is this your turd? `Cuz that’s absurd” and “This is a nudge to pick up the fudge.”
The campaign started this week and the department noted on Facebook that leaving behind a pet’s mess in many cases violates a city ordinance.
The flags are made of bamboo and recycled paper.
