Knock-Out BBQ opens on South Grand in same building as Rooster

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A new barbecue restaurant is joining Baileys’ expanding portfolio. Knock-Out BBQ opens today on South Grand. It will shares the same building as Rooster.

I had the chance to stop by for a soft opening Tuesday evening. The food and service were great. The smoky barbecue staples like brisket, chicken, ribs, and turkey hit all the marks. The macaroni and cheese was pure comfort food. But these standards were also joined by some more exotic items.

The Texas Twinkie was a spicy treat. It is a pablano pepper stuffed with cream cheese and brisket. The whole thing is wrapped in bacon. The cornbread also had a bit of a kick with a nice dose of jalapeno peppers baked right in.

You have several options when ordering. There are combos that offer a lot of variety for groups. The plates of pork steak and chicken also look like a good item to share. Everything is also available to order individually.

The Rooster restaurant opened in the former bank location five years ago. The hours for the separate breakfast and barbecue restaurants are meant to complement each other. Rooster on South Grand is open daily from 7:00am until 3:00pm. Knock-Out BBQ is open weekdays for lunch from 11:00 am until 4:00pm. It is also open for dinner from 4:00pm until 9:00pm seven days a week. The location stays open until 10:00pm Friday and Saturday nights.