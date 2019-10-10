Man accused of leaving scene of fatal Muscatine accident

MUSCATINE, Iowa – Police have arrested a man suspected of leaving the scene after his vehicle fatally struck a bicyclist in the eastern Iowa city of Muscatine.

County court records say 57-year-old Terry Gough, of Morning Sun, was arrested Monday. He’s charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Gough’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25.

Police say 49-year-old Devin Estabrook was struck Aug. 12 while riding his bike in south Muscatine. He was a member of the Grandview Volunteer Fire Department.

