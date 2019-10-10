Man convicted of rape, filming crime on cellphone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City man has been found guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl while recording the crime on her cellphone.

A Platte County jury on Wednesday found 20-year-old Martese Johnson-Winters guilty of first degree rape, first degree sodomy and sexual exploitation of a minor. Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said Johnson-Winters forced the girl to have sex while pointing what she believed to be a gun at her.

Johnson-Winters’ attorney did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment on his behalf. Sentencing is set for Dec. 5.

