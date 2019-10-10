Money Saver: 25% off Pier 1 promo codes & deals

Traffic updates: Check our map for the fastest route

Posted 6:39 am, October 10, 2019

ST. LOUIS – Deep discounts on clearance items at Pier One imports online.

While supplies last, get up to 80-percent off on a selection of marked down decor. Then add a coupon code to save an additional 25-percent off.

There are hundreds of items marked down, but will likely sell out quickly at these low prices.

Shipping is free when you spend $49 dollars with a code. Otherwise, shipping starts at five dollars.

coupon code 25%-COLUMBUS
coupon code shipping-FREESHIP49(note does not include rugs & furniture)

