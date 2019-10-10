New program helps school-age children nationwide see clearly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Eighty percent of what a child learns is through their eyes. The trouble is that one-in-four kids in the US have undetected vision problems.

Because children don't always know what normal vision looks like, they're unlikely to complain of vision problems.

ABSee is a new program launching today, on World Sight Day. It's powered by Pearle Vision and the global vision care non-profit OneSight. They are helping school-age children nationwide see clearly.

The program that will ensure that every child, especially those with financial need, has access to eye care and corrective eyewear they need to unlock their true potential.