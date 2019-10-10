O’Fallon, Missouri man accused of random acts of destruction dating back years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O’FALLON, Mo. – An O’Fallon, Missouri man is accused of chucking stones at cars on Interstate 70, putting lives in danger and causing thousands of dollars of damage.

Police have linked him to a trail of crime and destruction going back to 2016.

Investigators had been trying to solve a series of crimes going back to the spring. Everything from the rock-throwing to tearing up the temporary pro shop at a St. Peters golf course.

Back in April, 35-year-old Brandon Murphy was charged with habitual felony stealing for at least his fourth alleged offense in 10 years. He was sentenced to five years in prison for past drug, burglary, and stealing convictions, but released early.

Less than two months after the felony stealing charge in April, police received reports of someone throwing rocks onto Interstate 70 near the TR Hughes overpass.

Two cars were struck by rocks on June 9, causing nearly $3,000 worth of damage. Police found Murphy nearby, matching the suspect description. He admitted to throwing the rocks, police said.

Two days later, someone broke into the St. Peters golf course temporary pro shop. The new clubhouse and banquet center were under construction at the time. Murphy stole golf bags, balls, gloves, a TV and coffee maker, police said.

He also allegedly damaged phones, computer keyboards, and printers by dumping beer on them. Police found Murphy sleeping under the deck of a nearby home.

New charges filed this week include one count of burglary, three counts of stealing, and three counts of property damage. Multiple bonds have been set, ranging from $1,000 to $30,000.