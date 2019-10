Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -Mr. Peanut turned 100 years old this year, so the Peanutters drive around the country in the NUTmobile to shell-ebrate this American icon`s landmark milestone with all of his fans.

Birthday fun includes limited edition one-of-a-kind jars; Sweepstakes to bring Mr. Peanut to your birthday party and customized online birthday greeting cards

For more information visit: www.mrpeanut100.com