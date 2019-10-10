Pritzker report recommends consolidating pension funds

Posted 4:57 pm, October 10, 2019, by

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to push legislation this month to combine municipal fire and police pensions into two massive funds.

Pritzker unveiled a task force report Thursday in Chicago. It recommends combing 649 pension accounts outside of Cook County into two totaling more than $14 billion in assets. The Democrat says the larger balance would boost returns as well as reduce administrative costs.

The report contends the combined pool would generate up to $2.5 billion extra in returns in five years.

The General Assembly returns to Springfield on Oct. 28.

Pritzker wants the task force to continue studying tougher pension problems — nine Chicago and Cook County funds with a funding gap of $44 billion and six statewide funds that are short by $131 billion.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.