Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Baileys' Range has invited top St. Louis chefs to duke it out for burger supremacy by creating a burger for their menu. The event is to celebrate the restaurant's 8th anniversary.

The battle runs through October 31, 2019. The burger ordered the most during the month wins.

Past burger battle winners have often taken a permanent spot on the menu. May the best burger win.