St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards starts its 4th season

St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards (SLHSMTA) is starting its 4th season

SLHSMTA is a partnership between The Fox Theatre, The Muny, and the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation and is a part of the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (The Jimmys)

This year, SLHSMTA has 40 participating schools throughout the St. Louis Metropolitan Area and East Illinois.

This yearlong adjudication begins with Visitation’s production of “Once Upon a Mattress” Oct 10th – 12th and continues into April 2020. In early May, nominees will be announced. The season will culminate with an Awards Ceremony modeled after the Tony Awards Sunday, June 14th at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

Fox 2 and KPLR 11 are proud sponsors of the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards.