ST. LOUIS - There will be a nine-hole golf course inside Busch Stadium for 3 days next month, it's called Stadium-Links.

From Nov. 1-3, “Stadiumlinks” will transform the home of the Cardinals into a golf course. Participants will be able to hit shots from around the stadium at targets below.

Tee times will be offered in two to eight-player increments and will start at $74 a person.

Tickets will go on sale on October 10th at 8:00 a.m.