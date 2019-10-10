The greatest hip-hop songs of all time , according to BBC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Sugarhill Gangs song Rappers Delight helped kick off the hip hop movement 40-years ago, but what are the best hip hop songs of all time?

BBC Music polled over 100 critics in 15 countries and another classic made it in the top five.

Coming in at number 4 is 1982 hit The Message from Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five.

The rest of the list is dominated by the so-called Golden Age of hip-hop between the mid-80s and mid-90s.

Coming in at number #1 is Juicy by Notorious B.I.G., number 2 Fight The Power by Public Enemy, number 3 Shook Ones Part Two by Mobb Deep and "Nuthin` But a `G` Thang" by Dr. Dre and Snoop Doggy Dogg rounds out the top 5.

Rapper`s Delight by the Sugarhill gang came in at 14.