Tim’s Travels: Missouri Rodeo Cowboy Association Finals

ST. LOUIS - After a busy year of competition, the top 15 cowboys and cowgirls in each event compete for the title of State Champion. The Missouri Rodeo Cowboy Association Finals will be Saddle Bronc, Bareback, Team Roping, Girls Breakaway Roping, Open Calf Roping, Over 40 Calf Roping, Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, and Bull Riding.

This year, they are partnering with Children's Miracle Network for Thursday night performance. A portion of every ticket sold will go to Children's Miracle Network.

For more information visit: www.missourirodeo.com