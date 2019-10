Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Uber is offering a new feature for those who want to ride with their pets. The pilot program is called Uber Pets.

Riders who use the feature can bring any household pet on the trip for a surcharge of $3-5 dollars. The new feature is only for non-service animals. Riders will not be charged for having a service animal.

he new feature will be available in select cities starting on October 16th