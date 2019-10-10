US Postal Service raising prices

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Sending a package via your local post office may cost more next year.

The U.S. Postal Service announced its proposed new prices for 2020 on Wednesday. While the price of a first-class stamp isn’t changing, the prices for flat-rate Priority Mail packages are going up across the board. The increase in prices would start on January 26.

The price of priority mail express would go up by 3.5 percent. Priority mail will increase by 4.1 percent. Postal service officials say the new rates will keep the service competitive, but the postal regulatory commission still needs to give the changes.