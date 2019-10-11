12-year-old girl injured in shooting at north St. Louis home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A neighborhood getting ready for Halloween is dealing something far more frightening now after a 12-year-old girl is injured by a stray bullet.

The bullet came through her family's home, barely missing those inside the residence.

The girl was staying at her grandmother's house when somebody fired shots at the home early Friday morning. Her father said she suffered a minor injury but he is worried about her emotional health now.

The incident occurred just before 4 a.m. About 10 shots were fired at a house in the 1600 block of Arlington Avenue.

Demont Kelly, the girl's father, said he and two other adults and the girl were asleep when they heard the gunshots. At least six bullets hit the house and two bullets penetrated the brick and wood on the front of the house. Part of one bullet is still stuck in the wall next to the front door.

Kelly said his daughter was on a couch near the front window when shots were fired. One bullet fell on her arm and burned her.

"She was right by the window on the couch and they were shooting upward cause our house sits up on a hill and they were shooting upward, so when the bullet hit the brick, it came through the brick and hit the drywall and dropped on her arm,” he said. “It’s physical cause she got a bruise and she's going to look at that bruise every day knowing that she can be at home and them damn bullets can be flying any day anytime. It’s more of a mental thing with these kids now.”

Kelly said his 12-year-old daughter was not hospitalized and went to school Friday but he worries about her being frightened living in her grandmother's house.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.