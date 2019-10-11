Cardinals take on Washington Nationals for NLCS games 1 and 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Washington Nationals at Busch Stadium this weekend for NLCS games 1 and 2.

The first pitch for NLCS Game 1 will take place at 7:08 p.m. on Friday. According to StubHub the official partner of the St. Louis Cardinals, 5,000 tickets are still available as of 8:00 a.m. Friday morning.

If you still want to party but don't necessarily feel like buying a ticket? Join FOX 2 and KPLR 11 for the Red October Watch Parties at Ballpark Village for all NLCS Games. Two-hours before each game, Ballpark Village will have T-shirt cannons, ticket giveaways, indoor-and-outdoor viewing.

Here's a look at the Cardinals upcoming National League Championship Series schedule:

Game 1: Friday 10/11 @ 7:08 pm CST at Busch Stadium.

Game 2: Saturday 10/12 @ 3:08pm CST at Busch Stadium

Game 3: Monday 10/14 Time TBD at Washington

Game 4 Tuesday 10/15 Time TBD at Washington

Game 5 Wednesday 10/16 Time TBD at Washington (if necessary)

Game 6 Friday 10/18 Time TBD (if necessary) at Busch Stadium

Game 7 Saturday 10/19 Time TBD (if necessary) at Busch Stadium

If the series goes to Game 6 or Game 7 next weekend, that'll be two weekends in a row of October baseball, and a chance to showcase the growth in St. Louis and momentum that’s been building in the city.